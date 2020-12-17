Pup with rare condition helps win $25k for Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A sweet pup with a rare condition helped win $25,000 for the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter.

Honey is a five-year-old Mastiff mix that was brought to the shelter in 2018. In 2019, Deputy Dog Warden Amanda Kopec brought her home, first as a foster pet, then adopted her.

Honey was returned to the shelter twice, that’s when they discovered she had a serious medical condition. The pup has a special chair made just for her to eat properly. After her meal, she must stay in an upright position for exactly 23 minutes, before she can return to walking around or playing. Amanda and Honey entered the Petco Foundation “People’s Choice” contest where contestants are judged on life-saving bonds between dogs and their owners.

And, out of thousands of entries, they won! The announcement was made by the Petco Foundation on Thursday.

“What a wonderful Christmas present for our dogs!” the animal shelter wrote on Facebook.

**See more on their story, above**

READ MORE HEADLINES, BELOW: