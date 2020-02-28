Pup found in Downtown Willoughby placed in foster home, police say

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — A puppy found Thursday morning in Downtown Willoughby has been placed in a foster home for quarantine.

According to police, the puppy, who they are now calling “Bailey,” has not yet been claimed by her owners.

She spent Thursday night with Willoughby dispatch. It appears that she has been getting lots of love.

Officials say they will update the public if Bailey needs to be adopted.

Meanwhile, Willoughby police found another dog on Friday. The male mix was found near the 35400 of Euclid Avenue. Anyone with information about this dog or his owners is asked to contact Willoughby police at (440) 953-4212.