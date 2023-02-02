PENNSYLVANIA (WJW/AP) — Thursday is Groundhog Day; will two furry little creatures in Pennsylvania and Ohio predict an early spring or more winter this time around?

Crowds again gathered at Gobbler’s Knob to watch as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s inner circle summoned him from his tree stump at dawn. According to folklore, if he sees his shadow, there are six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, we get an early spring.

On the morning of Feb. 2, 2023, he saw his shadow which means six more weeks of winter!

The traditional scroll was opened and a poem was read that shared what Punxsutawney Phil could see, including the partying crowd that gathered.

“Above all else, I see a shadow on my stage,” the scroll read. “And so no matter how you measure, it’s six more weeks of winter weather.”

Meanwhile, Buckeye Chuck will give his own prediction in Marion, Ohio. He’ll deliver his official forecast at around 7:40 a.m. Watch live on his very won Facebook page.

The two groundhogs don’t always see eye to eye.

In 2022, Phil saw his shadow. According to records dating back to 1887, Phil has predicted winter more than 100 times. Ten years were lost because no records were kept, organizers said.

Buckeye Chuck has been forecasting since the 1970s.