CLEVELAND (WJW) — The story of Punch, the bovine that caused drama roaming through the streets of Cleveland Monday, continues. As an owner has not come forward, Cleveland police announced Wednesday the bull has a new home.

Punch has been moved to Happy Trails Animal Sanctuary in Ravenna, Cleveland police reported. He had previously been kept at the mounted police barn after officials were able to corral the animal in a backyard on the city’s east side into a trailer, as seen in the video below.

Here’s a look at the animal, which was first referred to as a cow by police, at its new digs:

Photo courtesy Cleveland police

As to how the bull got loose in the first place, it’s still a mystery.

“My best guess is that it was being improperly handled by someone. It seemed malnourished so it’s probably not from a traditional farm,” Cleveland Police Officer Chuck Limbscomb told FOX 8 previously.

For now, Punch is going to be taken well care of at his new home.