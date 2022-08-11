A sign for a Dunkin’ Donuts store is viewed on August 26, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(WJW) -“Fall isn’t just a season, it’s a lifestyle,” says Dunkin’ Donuts.

And, the season for pumpkin is back!

The popular coffee and donut chain has released its Fall menu that will officially launch on Wednesday, August 17.

Image: Pumpkin Spice Signature Iced Latte/ Courtesy: Dunkin’

Menu items include the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, their pumpkin bakery line-up, Maple Sugar Bacon, as well as two brand-new items – the Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee.

The scrumptious details (provided by Dunkin’) of each menu item are listed below and Dunkin’ says “Fall is only just beginning at Dunkin’! Stay tuned for even more prime pumpkin news to come.”

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew: Sip bolder, fall harder; Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is back and better than ever! This prized pumpkin sip pairs slow-steeped, ultra-smooth cold brew with notes of brown sugar and warm fall spices. Topped with velvety-smooth pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of cinnamon sugar, this is smooth pumpkin sipping at its best.

Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte: Dunkin’ is reigniting the pumpkin passion with the return of the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte – available iced or hot. Sweet pumpkin and vanilla flavors, along with warming spices, meet espresso and milk for a latte that elevates fall flavors to the next level. Topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar, celebrate the season with Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte.



Nutty Pumpkin Iced Coffee

(Courtesy: Dunkin’)

NEW Nutty Pumpkin Coffee: This latest coffee creation combines Dunkin’s Original Blend Iced Coffee with a delicious pumpkin spice swirl, hazelnut flavor shot, and cream for a reimagined take on classic pumpkin flavors. Full of fall flavor, the Nutty Pumpkin is available hot or iced.

Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher: Served chilled over ice, this seasonal citrus-forward Dunkin’ Refresher balances tart cranberry with bright blood orange flavor, along with subtle notes of fall spices, like ginger and cinnamon. Made with either green tea or coconut milk, Dunkin’ is falling hard for blood orange this season.

Image: Pumpkin Muffin

Courtesy: Dunkin’

Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich is back, featuring maple sugar seasoned bacon, a fried egg and white cheddar cheese served atop a warm and flaky croissant. Pair the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich with Simply Orange® Juice* to round out a perfect start to any fall day.

Maple Sugar Snackin’ Bacon returns, featuring eight snack-sized slices of bacon tossed in maple sugar seasoning and served in a sleeve designed for on-the-go snacking.

Fall Bakery Line-up includes Dunkin’s glazed Pumpkin cake donut, Pumpkin MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats and Pumpkin Muffin, topped with a sweet streusel and white icing.