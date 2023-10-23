***Video above: Kenny gets Halloween inspiration from local cosplayers***

KENOVA, West Virginia (WJW) – It stands out every Halloween in Kenova, West Virginia — thousands of carved jack-o-lanterns illuminating a home on Beech Street.

The Kenova Pumpkin House is getting ready to open to the public this Friday.

According to the website, the tradition started in 1978, when Ric Griffith carved just five pumpkins for his family members.

With help from family members, local students and volunteers from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, the display grew exponentially over the years, reaching 2,000 gourds to mark the new millennia.

The Pumpkin House now shows off 3,000 pumpkins to thousands of visitors every October.

According to sister station WOWK, this year, organizers also set up a new LED light show that’s synced to music.

Guests can visit the Kenova Pumpkin House at 748 Beech Street in Kenova for free. Learn more about it here.