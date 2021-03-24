Public support helps local Boy Scout troop raise funds to replace stolen equipment

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

MUNROE FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Boy Scout Troop 172 members are getting lots of support from the community after their camping equipment and trailer were stolen.

FOX 8 first reported their 16-foot white Look Trailer was locked and parked at the Twin Falls Methodist Church on N. River Rd. when it was taken sometime before March 15.

When they held their weekly meeting on that day, the trailer was missing.

Although the trailer hasn’t been recovered, a GoFundMe for the troop has already surpassed its goal.

Along with the trailer, the troop will need to replace all of its camping equipment including tents, tools, and cookware.

The fundraiser was started by Assistant Scoutmaster Lee Thomas and Treasurer Thomas Scarberry.

Munroe Falls police are asking the public to keep an eye out for the trailer which has a large Boy Scouts logo sticker on the side and many stickers of camping locations they’ve visited on back.

Anyone with information about the missing trailer or items inside can call Munroe Falls Police at (330) 688-7494.

If you’d like to donate, click here.