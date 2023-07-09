(Above video is a recent story about Alliance considering fireworks restrictions)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police say they stopped a vehicle with someone inside who had reportedly been shooting fireworks at people in downtown Cleveland.

Police said the incident took place Friday on Public Square.

Officers conducted the traffic stop on the vehicle on Public Square and said they recovered a loaded handgun, extended magazine, $4,120 in cash, 21 THC cartridges, a scale and fireworks.

Items found in vehicle used in shooting of fireworks at pedestrians downtown. Photo courtesy Cleveland police

Items found in vehicle used in shooting of fireworks at pedestrians downtown. Photo courtesy Cleveland police

Items found in vehicle used in shooting of fireworks at pedestrians downtown. Photo courtesy Cleveland police

At this time, police have not said if anyone was arrested. No one was injured in the incident.