(WJW) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert for Great Value Black Forest Ham.

The ham may not be fully cooked and shouldn’t be eaten.

The product is not being recalled because it’s not believed to be in stores anymore, but it’s possible it could be in some refrigerators.

It has a “best if used by date” of July 15, 2022.

The ready-to-eat sliced ham was produced by Plumrose USA, doing business as Swift Prepared Foods.

The ham is labeled “Great Value Black Forest Ham Water Added.”

The product has the establishment number “EST. 26C” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

It was shipped to Walmart stores in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.

There are no confirmed reports of illnesses.

The products should be thrown away or returned at the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

More from the USDA here.