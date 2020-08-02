Public candlelight vigil planned for Tuesday to remember Elyria family killed in apparent murder-suicide

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — A candlelight vigil is being held Tuesday, Aug. 4, to honor the lives lost in an apparent murder-suicide in Elyria last week.

The public event, starting at 8 p.m. at West Park Soccer Field, is being planned by friends and family, and social distancing practices are going to be in place.

Three Elyria City Schools students were among the five people killed at an Elyria house: Gavin Nelson, 12, Brianna Nelson, 10, and Liam Nelson, 6. Their father John Nelson and mother Robin Nelson also died, all from gunshot wounds. Elyria Police named John as the suspect in the case.

The school district’s superintendent Ann Schloss announced in a letter that counselors and social workers would be available for all children and their families on Monday at Elyria High School. They’ll be on hand from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and no appointment is necessary.

“It is impossible to conceive of how such incidents can occur,” Schloss said in the letter. “But ultimately, we are left with the sobering responsibility of providing guidance and care to our students, particularly as they are confronted with news of this magnitude. In the days and weeks ahead, I encourage you to reach out to those around you for support and seek additional mental health treatment if needed.”

