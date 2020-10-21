Public advisory: Raw sewage overflowed into Lake Erie following storm

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District has issued a public advisory at Edgewater Beach after Wednesday morning’s storm caused raw sewage and storm water to overflow from the city’s sewer drains into Lake Erie.

People are advised to avoid contact with the water and warning signs have been posted in the area.

“Our region has experienced many strong storms in recent years, an ongoing trend that we will see more of in the future,” said Director of Watershed Programs Frank Greenland in a statement. “Fortunately, the Sewer District is developing a regional solution to manage these sizeable issues and protect our region’s greatest natural resource: Lake Erie.”

The Sewer District is currently embarking in an infrastructure improvement project estimated at $3 billion.

The last Edgewater discharge was Sept. 7, according to a press release from The Sewer District. You can watch storm overflow from that date in the video at the top of the story.

storms blew through Cleveland this morning, causing a 4:30am combined sewer overflow at Edgewater beach.



it was the 4th overflow here this season:

• Mar 29

• Jul 27

• Sep 7

• Oct 21



in the 1970s, this happened >40x a year. what has changed and what more can be done? 1/ — 🧟‍♂️🚽 clogs are scary (@neorsd) October 21, 2020

