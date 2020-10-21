CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District has issued a public advisory at Edgewater Beach after Wednesday morning’s storm caused raw sewage and storm water to overflow from the city’s sewer drains into Lake Erie.
People are advised to avoid contact with the water and warning signs have been posted in the area.
“Our region has experienced many strong storms in recent years, an ongoing trend that we will see more of in the future,” said Director of Watershed Programs Frank Greenland in a statement. “Fortunately, the Sewer District is developing a regional solution to manage these sizeable issues and protect our region’s greatest natural resource: Lake Erie.”
The Sewer District is currently embarking in an infrastructure improvement project estimated at $3 billion.
The last Edgewater discharge was Sept. 7, according to a press release from The Sewer District. You can watch storm overflow from that date in the video at the top of the story.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Ohio’s latest coronavirus travel advisory list includes seven states
- Police: Employees at Wooster bank fight back against suspect who tried to take them hostage
- ‘Hell, I’ll even help them pack’: Ohio sheriff offers to help celebrities leave US if Trump is re-elected
- Cleveland Clinic working with Texas-based company to create breath test for COVID-19
- Public advisory: Raw sewage overflowed into Lake Erie following storm