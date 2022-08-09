CLEVELAND (WJW) – Storms and heavy rainfall have led to a sewage overflow into Lake Erie. As a result, officials are warning people to avoid swimming at Edgewater Beach.

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District sent out the public advisory Monday night. Officials say heavy rainfall caused the combination of sewage and stormwater to overflow into the lake.

Visitors, especially children, the elderly, and those in ill health, are advised to avoid contact with the water and any woody debris.

The last time Edgewater dealt with a sewage and stormwater overflow was exactly one year ago.

Back in the mid-1970’s, according to officials, sewage and stormwater would overflow into Lake Erie about 40 to 50 times each year.

The Sewer District has since invested billions of dollars in infrastructure improvements that helped reduce how often sewage overflow takes place at Edgewater. Officials say the occurrence has decreased to, on average, one a year.