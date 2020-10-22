‘Prove them wrong’: Ohio elections chief responds to voter intimidation attempts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is responding to an FBI report that Iran and Russia are trying to intimidate voters in battleground states.

The FBI said late Wednesday that the countries were trying to interfere with the presidential election with threatening emails to Democratic voters.

“This did not impact Ohio,” LaRose said in a video posted to Twitter.

The FBI and the Director of National Intelligence say “desperate adversaries” are posing as the Proud Boys and sending emails saying “we will come after you” if the recipients don’t vote for President Donald Trump.

The Proud Boys have been deemed a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, who says they are known for “anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric.”

The group was mentioned by President Trump in the first debate.

State-backed Russian hackers were confirmed to have infiltrated U.S. election infrastructure in 2016.

Intelligence leaders did not share how they linked Iran to the emails.

“These are enemies of America that are trying to illegally interfere in our election,” LaRose said. “In Ohio, our voter registration information is a public record. Nobody has to access it via a hacking operation or via the dark web.”

“We won’t stand for it,” LaRose said in the video.

“Prove them wrong,” he said.

“Be a voter.”