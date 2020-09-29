Protests planned before presidential debate in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A number of protests are planned in Cleveland for the first debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The debate starts at 9 p.m. Tuesday from the Samson Pavilion at the Health Education Campus for Case Western Reserve University at the Cleveland Clinic.

Members of SEIU District 1199 will demonstrate in support of Biden from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the area of East 89th Street and Chester Avenue, at the perimeter of the debate location.

“You know, I think if people want trouble, they should keep to Twitter where it started. We don’t need that out here on the streets. People out here want to have their voices heard. There’s plenty of space in Cleveland for people with differing viewpoints, but still be respectful of each other. There’s no need for conflict,. Everyone has their say and the final say will be on Election Day,” said Anthony Caldwell with SEIU.

At the Wade Lagoon Park in University Circle, a number of organizations will come together in a protest for black lives and climate justice from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

