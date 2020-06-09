Protests latest live blog: Man charged with aiding and abetting arson in Minneapolis police station fire

George Floyd with his now 6 year-old daughter, Gianna. These photos were taken when Gianna was a baby.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The nation continues to rally together against police brutality and racism in the name of George Floyd.

Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day after an officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes. The officer, Derrick Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

The three other officers at the scene — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four were fired following the incident.

George Floyd will be laid to rest Tuesday.

Several peaceful demonstrations took place across Northeast Ohio this weekend. Law enforcement officers and city officials were seen marching with protesters.

These peaceful, nonviolent protests come just a week after riots occurred in downtown Cleveland. Several businesses were heavily damaged, vehicles were set on fire and some officers were injured.

One hundred seventeen people have been arrested in connection to the violent protests in downtown Cleveland on May 30. The offenses range from aggravated rioting, vandalism and breaking curfew.

7 a.m. update

Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct was set on fire by protestors during the night of May 28. Federal officials have charged Branden M. Wolfe, 23, of St. Paul for his alleged role in the May 28 fire that heavily damaged the Third Precinct police station. (Photo Credit: CNN)

(CNN) — Federal officials have charged a Minnesota man for his alleged role in the May 28 fire that heavily damaged the Third Precinct police station in Minneapolis during protests of George Floyd’s death days earlier.

Branden M. Wolfe, 23, of St. Paul has been charged with aiding and abetting arson, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota said in a statement.

Wolfe was arrested June 3 while he was wearing several items stolen from the Third Precinct, including body armor, a police-issue duty belt with handcuffs, an earphone piece, a baton and a knife, according to the statement.

St. Paul police officers were called to a home improvement store June 3 on a complaint that someone, later identified as Wolfe, was trying to get into the store while wearing that police equipment, according to a criminal complaint.

Employees at the store told officers that Wolfe had been an employee, but was fired that day after “referring to social media posts about him stealing items” from the station, according to the complaint.

CNN has not been able to determine if Wolfe has an attorney. According to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office, his initial court appearance is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon.

A search of Wolfe’s apartment also turned up a riot helmet, a pistol magazine, police radio and police-issue overdose kit, according to the statement.

Wolfe admitted to authorities that he was inside the precinct that night, taking police property and pushing a wooden barrel into the fire, the complaint says.

Wolfe said “he knew the barrel would burn, make the fire bigger, and help keep the fire burning,” the complaint says.

The man also identified himself “in multiple witness photographs” that showed him “in front of the Third Precinct holding a police baton, with smoke and flames visible in the background,” the the US Attorney’s Office statement says.