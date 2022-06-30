AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The family of a man who was killed by police in Akron is asking for justice.

The 25-year-old was shot and killed by police on Monday. Police said Walker fired a shot from his vehicle during a pursuit. Walker was running from the police when he was killed. The medical examiner said he had multiple gunshot wounds. They had not been able to determine how many times he was shot. Police have not said how many officers were involved or how many rounds were fired.

Jayland Walker’s family, friends and legal representatives held a press conference on the shooting Thursday afternoon.

The family is being represented by Bobby DiCello and Ken Abbarno of DiCello Levitt Gutzler. Jayland Walker’s sister, Jada Walker and the family pastor, Robert Dejournette spoke at St. Ashworth Church in Akron.

Meanwhile, protestors took to the street Thursday to express anger with police over the killing of Jayland Walker.

Protestors outside the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center held Black Lives Matter signs. Police officers also stood outside monitoring the protestors. Many protestors walked into the street, stopping traffic.