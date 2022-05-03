COLUMBUS (WJW) – Protestors sounded off outside the Ohio Supreme Court Tuesday night, outraged after a draft version of the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade was leaked.

The weather did not deter almost 100 pro-choice supporters who are upset over the possibility that decisions on abortion law might be left up to individual states.

Ohio is among a number of states likely to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

That’s because a trigger law was introduced in the Ohio Senate in March of last year, meaning the provisions would automatically go into effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

It would ban doctors from performing abortions in Ohio, making it a fourth-degree felony. There is no exception for rape or incest.

A first hearing was held on a companion bill, House Bill 598, the Enact Human Life Protection Act, in the Ohio House of Representatives last week.

While pro-life advocates remain cautiously optimistic, Planned Parenthood wants to make it clear that abortion is still legal in the state at this time.