Protesters storm Ohio Statehouse; police use tear gas to disperse crowd

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Protests turned violent in Columbus late Thursday into early Friday morning.

Crowds gathered to protest the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day when an officer kneeled on his neck until he lost consciousness.

According to FOX 8 sister station NBC 4, some people in the crowds in downtown Columbus started throwing objects at police officers.

Police used tear gas on the crowd.

Some protesters broke windows at the Ohio Statehouse and rushed the building.

SWAT was called out to get things under control.

Police told protestors anyone who refused to leave would be arrested.

The Columbus Dispatch reports some protesters broke windows along South High Street and broke into the DGX store.

Photographs from the Dispatch showed a smashed storefront at the Einstein Bros. Bagels shop across the street from the statehouse.

