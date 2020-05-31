Protesters march through the streets of Lorain in response to the death of George Floyd

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Protesters marched through the streets of Lorain on Sunday in response to the death of George Floyd.

The 46-year-old black man died on Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer dug his knee into the back of Floyd’s neck for several minutes as he was on the ground in handcuffs. Witnesses recorded as Floyd struggled to breathe and begged for help.

The officer involved, Derek Chauvin, has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers present were fired.

Protests have erupted across the country throughout the week, with some turning violent, including here in Cleveland. On Saturday night, vandals and looters targeted businesses downtown.

The protest in Lorain remained peaceful as the group moved through the city and arrived at a shopping plaza. Police escorted them along the way.

