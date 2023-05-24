AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Protesters hit the streets in Akron Wednesday afternoon, calling for justice for Jayland Walker after a grand jury decided to clear eight police officers of criminal charges in his death.

The march, organized by social advocate groups like the Freedom Block, the Akron NAACP and the Akron Urban League, started at the First Congregational Church before heading to the John F. Seiberling Federal Courthouse.

From the courthouse, the group will hold an evening press conference demanding the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct its own investigation into the officers involved in Walker’s death.

The press conference is set to begin at 5 p.m.

Last June, Walker was shot and killed while running from officers after firing a shot at them from his car during a police chase. He was unarmed at the time of his death.

A grand jury decided last month that the officers shouldn’t face criminal charges, leading to unrest throughout the city.

Meanwhile, Akron police are investigating if the officers involved violated any department policies, even if they didn’t break any laws.