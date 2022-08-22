MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – Some community members are protesting in Medina ahead of city council’s vote on a controversial deer hunting proposal Monday evening.

The proposal lets residents acquire a special permit for crossbow and longbow hunting of deer inside city limits.

It was initially rejected by city council, but two weeks later the proposal was being reconsidered after a new request to take action was submitted.

“It’s not really leapfrogging. This is more like pole vaulting,” said former Medina mayor and current Medina City Councilman Bill Lamb. “I have never seen a committee vote for something and vote it down and recommend something else and then have it go like the next week straight up to finance committee and then next council meeting for a vote.”

Back in mid-July, Lamb said there’s roughly 600 deer in the city.

City Council President John Coyne III said specific hunting locations have not been decided, but it would take place in locations determined by the police department.

Coyne said there is interest on city council of adopting both lethal and non-lethal options to decrease the number of deer in Medina.