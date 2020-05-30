Video: Cleveland police cruisers set on fire during protest

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A demonstration in downtown Cleveland in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody escalated Saturday afternoon.

It began calmly with speeches and signs at the Free Stamp. As one group marched to Public Square, another stayed near the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Cleveland police said some tried to break windows at the building and officers reported being struck by projectiles. Police gave commands for the crowd to disperse.

Officers were wearing riot gear and set a up a line of bicycles in front of the Justice Center. On a few occasions, officers used pepper spray on protesters.

At least two Cleveland police cruisers were set on fire.

Cleveland police said many people continue to demonstrate lawfully.

