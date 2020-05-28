LIVE: Protesters assemble across US in name of George Floyd

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Protesters are taking to the streets in response to the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a black man, died Monday in Minneapolis police custody after bystander video shared online showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

Numerous bystanders reportedly begged the officers to take the pressure off of his neck and check his pulse.

Floyd’s death prompted protests Tuesday, with thousands taking to the streets at the Minneapolis intersection where he died.

On Wednesday evening, protesters took to the Minneapolis streets again, carrying signs and chanting “I can’t breathe,” according to FOX News.

Police on the ground launched tear gas as some protesters were seen rioting and looting stores in the area. Looters took a variety of items including TVs, clothing and groceries.

Meanwhile, Black Lives Matter protesters marched through the streets of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday in a demonstration in Floyd’s name. More than 200 people attended.

According to our sister station KTLA, the group blocked traffic during LA rush hour, prompting police and fire to respond.

Many protesters were wearing face masks and holding signs as they marched.

At one point a group of protesters was seen pounding on a patrol car that was trying to drive through the crowd.

Firefighters reportedly treated one person who was lying on the ground in the middle of the freeway.

KTLA reports that Black Lives Matter had also planned to demonstrate in front of the L.A. District Attorney’s Office Wednesday in the name of those who died in L.A. police custody.

Additionally, on Wednesday the mayor of Minneapolis called for criminal charges to be filed against the officer seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck.

Mayor Jacob Frey said he believes officer Derek Chauvin should be charged in Floyd’s death.