Protest repairs at Ohio Statehouse will cost more than $158K

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Repairs to the Ohio Statehouse and the Capitol Square grounds due to the protests on May 28 through June 18 will cost the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board $158,263.57.

The Ohio Statehouse issued the information in a news release Wednesday, July 8. The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board (CSRAB) is responsible for maintaining the historic character of the Ohio Statehouse and Capitol Square while providing for the health, safety, and convenience of those who work in or visit the complex.

COLUMBUS, OH – MAY 28: Protesters demonstrated in Downtown Columbus near the statehouse in solidarity with nation wide protests against the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. What started as a peaceful demonstration near the Ohio Statehouse turned into a riot after police and protesters clashed on May 28, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Looters began smashing windows in buildings including the Ohio Statehouse and local retail on Broad Street in Downtown Columbus. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – MAY 28: (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – MAY 28: After a brief skirmish with officers which resulted in rubber bullets and pepper spray being deployed, protesters flock towards the Ohio Statehouse where windows were smashed out and at least two men were detained. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

Ohio Statehouse protests May 28

The CSRAB hired a professional service to clean and remove graffiti from the limestone building and walls, as well as, the granite and marble monuments.

The broken windows of the Ohio Statehouse have been boarded up since May 29, as the CSRAB collected quotes for repairs to the glass and the wooden millwork of the windows and doors.

Exterior damages include pole lights and lanterns, a bench, and many of the trash cans.

This amount does not include the expenses incurred by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, or the costs to repair the damage that occurred on other state property.

