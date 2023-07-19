[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two men accused in an early July 9 shooting on West 6th Street that injured nine people are now under indictment, facing a combined 59 counts, including attempted murder, in what prosecutors said was a targeted shooting.

Prosecutors said the alleged shooter, Jaylon Jennings, 25, and his alleged accomplice, Kevin Del Valle-Salaman, 24, left Rumor Bar and Lounge early that morning. They walked back to Del Valle-Salaman’s vehicle parked nearby, where Jennings got a handgun, and went back to West 6th Street.

He allegedly waited for some of the victims to walk out of the bar before he opened fire, according to a Wednesday news release.

“Guns are destroying this community one shot at a time,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley is quoted in a Wednesday news release. “People in this county should be able to pump gas or enjoy a night out without the fear of being shot. The idiot who fired into the crowd on West 6th Street will answer for his actions, so must everyone else who is pointing guns at innocent people.”

Eight of the nine people hit by gunfire appeared to be part of a group of friends whom Jennings targeted, prosecutors said. A bystander was also struck. The nine total victims included seven men ranging in age from 23 years old to 38 years old and two women, 23 years old and 24 years old.

Jennings and Del Valle-Salaman then returned to the vehicle and fled the scene, prosecutors said. The victims were taken to local hospitals.

Jennings was arrested July 1, after a $50,000 reward was offered for information that would identify him, and Del Valle-Salaman was arrested July 15.

A Cuyahoga County grand jury handed up a indictment charging the alleged shooter, Jennings, with:

9 counts of attempted murder

18 counts of felonious assault

2 counts of having a weapon while under disability

1 count each of grand theft and receiving stolen property

Del Valle-Salaman is charged with:

9 counts of attempted murder

18 counts of felonious assault

1 count of obstructing justice

The two are set for arraignment in the county court at a later date.

Cleveland police continue to investigate the shooting.