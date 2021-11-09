Prosecutors push for precedent-setting punishment against Strongsville priest convicted of sex trafficking

Editor’s Note: Some details in this story are disturbing.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A federal judge is scheduled to sentence a priest with the Cleveland Catholic Diocese who was convicted of sex trafficking and child pornography Tuesday.

Robert McWilliams pleaded guilty to child sex charges in July.

According to court documents, McWilliams preyed on minor victims, many connected to churches he was associated with from 2017 until 2019 when he was arrested.

McWilliams was a seminarian with St. Helen’s Catholic Church in Newbury Township and Parochial Vicar of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Strongsville.

Reverend Robert D McWilliams

Two families from St. Helen’s filed a report in Geauga County in 2019 saying their minor sons were being extorted online.

Geauga County investigators tracked messages from the children back to McWilliams, documents state.

When members of the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) executed a search warrant at McWilliams’ St. Joseph living quarters, court documents show they found sexually explicit images of the victims who came forward, videos of children as young as toddlers being raped, and evidence that McWilliams also paid teenage boys for sex.

Prosecutors say McWilliams lured male victims by posing as a teenage girl online, then blackmailed the victims and threatened to expose them unless they continued to send more nude photos and videos.

Five minors between the ages of 9 and 17 are mentioned in the court documents.

The charges include:

(Count 1) Sex trafficking of a minor (age 15 to 16)

(Count 2) Sex trafficking of a minor (age 13)

(Count 3) Sexual exploitation of children (age 15)

(Count 4) Sexual exploitation of children (age 17 to 18)

(Count 5) Sexual exploitation of children (age 9 to 11)

(Count 6) Transportation of child pornography

(Count 7) Receipt and distribution of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct

(Count 8) Possession of child pornography

Prosecutors have asked for a precedent-setting punishment.

They’re asking for no less than 40-years in prison.

In a defendant’s sentencing memorandum, McWilliams’ representation is asking for 15-years in prison and supervised release.

“This court need not throw away the key,” the defendant’s sentencing memorandum states.

“Such a sentence will allow Robert McWilliams to secure the therapy necessary to confront demons from his childhood and the addictions and heinous behavior of his adulthood.”

Prosecutors strongly disagree.

“He was cunning, calculating and extremely cruel. Only a sociopath could accept the hospitality of a family only to disappear into another room to transmit images of a victim to his mother so he could witness the pain inflicted upon his hosts,” the government’s sentencing memorandum states.

Judge Sara Loio is scheduled to decide on the appropriate punishment at 1 p.m.

The Cleveland Catholic Diocese says it is pursuing the removal of McWilliams from the clerical state and praying for the victims.