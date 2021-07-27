Prosecutors: College student stabbed more than 100 times by man mistaken as Uber driver

Defendant Nathaniel Rowland speaks with his attorney, Alicia Goode, right, during his trial in Richland County Court, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Rowland is on trial for the kidnapping and murder of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson. (Tracy Glantz/The State via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say a South Carolina man killed a college student in 2019 after she mistook his car for her Uber ride. The prosecution urged a jury in closing arguments Tuesday to convict Nathaniel Rowland on murder and kidnapping charges in the death of Samantha Josephson.

The 21-year-old University of South Carolina student went missing from Columbia on March 29, 2019. Her body was found less than a day later in remote woods.

The prosecution also rested its case Monday after a pathologist testified there were more than 100 stab wounds on the victim’s body. Prosecutors said Rowland had trapped Josephson in the car with childproof locks that could only be opened from the outside.

Defense attorneys argued the case against Rowland was circumstantial.

Rowland faces up to life in prison if he is convicted of kidnapping and murder.