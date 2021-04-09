Prosecutor: ‘Serial sexual predator’ charged for several assaults, kidnappings that occurred in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland man has been charged for numerous alleged sexual assaults and kidnappings that occurred in the city over a two-year period.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor, Christian Burks, 27, was indicted by a grand jury Friday on charges relating to incidents that took place between December 2018 and December 2020.

The Cleveland Division of Police’s Sex Crimes Unit conducted an investigation of the following incidents, which authorities say connected Burks to the crimes. FOX 8 has outlined the incidents chronologically:

December 9, 2018

The prosecutor says Burks attended a party at a downtown apartment. He allegedly went into a room where the victim, 20, was laying down and sexually assaulted her despite her attempts to stop him.

May 24, 2020

According to officials, the victim, 23, and her male friend requested an Uber outside of a bar on West 6th Street. The two entered Burks’ vehicle, believing it was their ride, and he reportedly drove them to a gas station.

Authorities say the man exited the vehicle to make a purchase when Burks sped off with the victim in his car. Burks is accused of stealing the woman’s credit cards before dropping her off at her home. Officials report that he used her credit cards to make several purchases.

May 27, 2020

The prosecutor’s office reports that Burks got into a verbal altercation with a woman, 24, near West 38th Street. He is accused of picking her up, forcing her into his vehicle, and driving away.

Authroties say the victim yelled for help and tried exiting Burks’ vehicle near the Eddy Road exit ramp by Interstate 90 when he allegedly grabbed her by the neck, dragged her back into the car, and sped away.

November 15, 2020

Burks is accused of sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman multiple times in his vehicle despite her attempts to stop him. Officials say the victim was at a bar near West 6th Street and had gotten separated from her friends when the attack occurred.

December 14, 2020

According to authorities, a 22-year-old woman and her friend had requested an Uber outside of a bar on West 6th Street. When their ride showed up, the friend reportedly walked to the vehicle but soon realized the victim was no longer with her.

Burks allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in another vehicle, took her to an East Cleveland motel and fled the scene before police arrived.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Burks was indicted Friday on the following charges:

Eight counts of Rape

Seven counts of Kidnapping

Six counts of Gross Sexual Imposition

One count of Abduction

One count of Domestic Violence

One count of Theft

One count of Misuse of credit cards

Burks pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and bond was set at $250,000. His first pretrial is scheduled for Thursday, April 15 at 9 a.m.

“Christian Burks is a serial sexual predator,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said in a press release. “He will be held accountable for his actions.”