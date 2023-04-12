CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) — A Geauga County judge agreed with a county prosecutor’s view that an 18-year-old student accused of devising a plan to shoot several classmates should be held without bond Wednesday.

Chardon Municipal Court Judge Terri L. Stupica said the decision was based on the prosecutor’s motion stating 18-year-old Brandon Morrissette was a danger to himself and others.

The motion Geauga County Prosecutor Jim Flaiz filed with the court Wednesday said Morrissette told investigators he was going to go to the West Geauga High School school library and shoot several students. He said he wanted to go to the library because that is where “the greatest number of students” would be at that time.

Appearing in court for the first time Wednesday, Morrissette’s defense lawyer pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the misdemeanor charge.

Morrissette, of Lyndhurst, is facing an attempted aggravated murder charge in connection with taking a gun to West Geauga High School, where his plan was thwarted.

Photo courtesy Geauga County Sheriff’s Office

Documents filed with the charges in Chardon Municipal Court state Morrisette told police during multiple interviews about his plan.

The teen is also facing a charge of illegal possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone. The charge states he brought a Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun to the school.

The teen was taken to the hospital and just released to the jail Wednesday. He is to undergo a court-ordered mental health and risk assessment. A pretrial on the misdemeanor charge and preliminary hearing for the felony charges were scheduled for early May.

**Related Video Above: How student helped stop school shooting plot.**