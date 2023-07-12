AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A former doctor has been indicted on sex offense charges by a grand jury Wednesday, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

Walsh announced that a grand jury indicted former doctor, 57-year-old Mahmud Kara from Hudson.

Kara was indicted for one count of rape and one count of sexual battery, according to a release from the prosecutor’s office.

Kara is accused of sexually assaulting a young woman at his Hudson home in April of this year, according to the release.

Kara pleaded guilty to possession of criminal tools in 2018 and was ordered to forfeit his license to practice medicine in Ohio. He’s currently the owner of KaraMD, a Valley View, Ohio-based company, which offers natural remedies and supplements.

In the 2018 case, agents with the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Ohio State Medical Board conducted an undercover investigation of Kara and determined he did not follow Ohio code when prescribing weight loss medications to patients over a period of five years.