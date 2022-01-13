Prosecutor asks for help to keep convicted cop killer in prison

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office is asking for the public’s help to keep a convicted cop killer behind bars.

Donald Webb Jr., 68, is serving a life sentence at London Correctional Institution for the 1975 murder of Akron Police Officer Gary Yost.

Donald Webb (Photo courtesy: Ohio Department of Corrections)

Yost was working security at an Akron trucking company when he interrupted five people stealing tires. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said Yost tried to stop the suspects, but they beat him and then shot him. Yost was 41 and left behind four children.

Webb, who was out on parole at the time, was convicted of murder, robbery and a slew of other charges.

Bevan Walsh said her office is working to keep Yost locked up and encouraged others to do the same. He has a parole hearing later this month.

