COLUMBUS (WJW) – A bill is moving through the state legislature in Columbus that, if passed, would ban all abortions in Ohio except for one reason.

The bill, called the “Human Life Protection Act,” would only allow an abortion if the mother’s life is in danger.

“The time has come for Ohio to truly stand up for the rights of the unborn,” testified State Representative Jean Schmidt, a Republican from the Cincinnati area.

House Bill 598, which she introduced, would make abortion illegal in Ohio, if Roe versus Wade, which guarantees a woman’s right to an abortion, is struck down by the United States Supreme Court.

“The penalty, which is a fourth-degree felony, is only against someone who performs an abortion. Doctors who have been found guilty will have their license revoked,” said Rep. Schmidt.

“This bill is a total ban on abortion without adequate protections for the health and the life of the pregnant person,” said Jaime Miracle, deputy director of Pro-Choice Ohio.

The law would allow doctors to perform an abortion only if the mother’s life is in danger. Even then, they would need to get a second opinion from another doctor outside of their practice.

“We absolutely support doctors being able to support lifesaving measures that don’t have the intent of ending a life, but saving a life,” said Elizabeth Whitmarsh, communications for Ohio Right to Life.

Supporters of abortion rights say the law would not only impact a woman’s right to choose, but their access to health care too.

“Doctors are not going to put themselves at risk for this bill in Ohio to be charged with a felony for treating their patients,” said Miracle.

House Bill 598 makes no exceptions for rape or incest. Representative Schmidt outraged many House Democrats when she commented on a woman who may become pregnant by rape.

“It is a shame that it happens, but there’s an opportunity for that woman no matter how young or old she is to make a determination about what she’s going to do to help that life be a productive human being,” she testified.

In a statement, Representative Tavia Galonski, a Democrat from the Akron area, said she was appalled.

“To suggest that rape is anything but a traumatic, horrific event is insensitive and diminishes the anguish that impacts a survivor for the rest of their life. Pregnancy and childbirth are often traumatic and dangerous on their own. To then force a survivor of rape to carry a pregnancy to term and go through childbirth is utterly vile and only adds to the trauma they have already suffered,” she said in the statement.

“We’ll continue to fight this and make sure that every single person, no matter why they’re having an abortion, has access to the abortion care they need,” said Miracle.

Thirteen states already have so-called trigger bills that would outlaw all or nearly all abortions if case Roe v. Wade is overturned,