CLEVELAND (WJW) — The race is on to alter or revise Ohio’s marijuana law before it goes into effect on Thursday.

Republican Sen. Rob McColley said, “Marijuana has always been operating in a black market, the sale of marijuana for some time. This is an opportunity for Ohio if done correctly, to try and stamp out that black market to the extent possible.”

Introduced by lawmakers in the Ohio Senate, House Bill 86 would eliminate growing marijuana at home; Issue 2 currently allows six plants per person. It would also increase the tax on legal marijuana sales from 10% to 15%.

“The 10% excise tax that would have been charged is actually very low, comparatively speaking to the rest of the country,” McColley said.

Other proposed changes include how the tax revenue would be spent, contributing to law enforcement training, substance abuse prevention and a safe drivers program.

They also want to reduce the levels of THC and limit the number of dispensaries to 230, less than the 350 allowed under Issue 2.

Opponents said the proposed changes go against the will of the voters.

Democratic Sen. William Demora said, “Having no growth, I can tell that more than half of the people that voted for this, voted because of home growth. And so, taking that away from what the voters clearly wanted is something that I have a huge problem with.”

The Senate’s plan is to pass the bill with an emergency clause, so it goes into effect right away, rather than the typical 90 days, after the governor signs it.

The proposal would also eliminate any money for municipalities with dispensaries and ban any marketing aimed at attracting children.

Sen. Michael Rulli added, “I want a safe product. I want no fentanyl, I want no mold, I want no commando 20, I want the black market destroyed.”

Public testimony on House Bill 86 is scheduled for Tuesday at the statehouse in Columbus.

It’s still not clear if the proposals have enough support in both chambers to take effect before Issue 2 does on Thursday.