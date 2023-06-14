OHIO (WJW) — Damar Hamlin was just finding his way in the NFL, when a collision during a game stopped his heart and nearly ended his life.

Dr. Robert Flannery was one of the many who watched that primetime game, knowing exactly how serious the situation was.

“It’s amazing that Damar is back and participating less than 10 months after going down on national television,” he said.

The Cleveland Browns assistant team doctor knows exactly how Hamlin’s life was saved that night.

Now, he wants to make sure those resources are available to every high school athlete here in Ohio.

“We see that these things work, we want to take what we have learned at the professional and translate them to the high school and youth athletics to make them safer,” said Dr. Flannery.

Flannery helped put together the plan for House Bill 47 that, if passed, would make three things mandatory at school:

First: a specific athletic emergency plan for Every sport and venue.

Second: lifesaving AEDs on site for every game.

Third: CPR education for every coach, in every sport.

“It takes the investment of time; it takes the awareness that they are important and that’s why I am here,” he said.

Flannery believes this bill could save lives.

“We are lucky it doesn’t happen often but it’s 100 percent for that athlete, that family and that community,” he said.

The bill passed the House Wednesday. Now, it goes to the Senate.