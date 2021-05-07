Propane tanks catch RV, pickup truck on fire in Summit County

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle fire that happened on I-80.

According to the OSHP, around 8:45 a.m. dispatch received reports of the fire in Summit County’s Boston Township.

Video sent to FOX 8 by a viewer shows the aftermath.

You can see the charred remains of an RV and a pickup truck.

OSHP dispatch says the propane tanks on the RV caught fire, causing the RV and pickup truck to burn.

Everyone in the RV made it out safely.

It’s unclear what caused the propane tanks to catch fire, OSHP reports.

The eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed in the area as fire departments cleaned up the remains.