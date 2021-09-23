Proof before you pour: What’s needed to attend Great Lakes Brewing Company Christmas Ale event

**Watch video of last year’s Christmas Ale first pour, above**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s a Christmas tradition with a little twist this year.

Great Lakes Brewing Company said in order to attend this year’s Christmas Ale First Pour celebration, you must either show vaccination proof or a negative COVID-19 test that’s been administered within 72 hours of the event.

It’s to “ensure the safety and well-being of our staff and customers,” Great Lakes Brewing wrote on its Facebook page

The first pour celebration will be held Thursday, Oct. 21.

According to the Facebook event post, the brewpub will open at 11 a.m. with the first keg of Christmas Ale tapped at 11:30 a.m.