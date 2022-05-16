CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Six years into an 18-year agreement, the most prominent sponsor of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village project wants out.

Johnson Controls has filed with the SEC asking to terminate its partnership that started with great fanfare in 2016 when the future $600 million project was still a vision.

Billed as the world’s first sports and entertainment smart city, Johnson Controls was also given naming rights for the resort-style project, which included a new stadium, a water park, a hotel and more.

But in its filing with the SEC, Johnson Controls seeks to terminate the partnership and its naming rights agreement due to the hall of fame’s parent company, HOF Village NEWCO LLC, allegedly breaching its payment obligations.

Johnson Controls is also asking for $4.7 million from the hall of fame for its naming rights agreement, claiming the hall of fame is in breach of its covenants and agreements in their contract.

In a statement to FOX 8, the company says, “Johnson Controls has decided to discontinue its sponsorship of the Hall of Fame Village. We wish the Hall of Fame Village team success as they continue their efforts to create a premier tourism destination.”

Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter, in a separate written statement, said, “There is a process in place for this to be addressed, and the hall will let this process play out.”

In 2019, the CEO of the Hall of Fame Resorts, Michael Crawford, said he anticipated having the entire project completed by 2022.

Now 2022, only phase one of the project is complete.

What the filing means to the immediate future of the yet incomplete Hall of Fame Village remains to be seen.

Although the SEC filing demands the immediate termination of the partnership, Johnson Controls branding remained prominent on the hall of fame website and at the hall of fame property.

The SEC document also shows on May 13, 2022, Johnson Controls Vice President Lisa Roy, a member of the Board of Directors of the Company, resigned from the Hall of Fame Board effective immediately.

As a class A director, Ms. Roy’s term was set to expire at the company’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Ms. Roy did not serve on any committees of the board.

In its filing, the hall of fame says it expects to pursue dispute resolution pursuant to the terms of the naming rights agreement and/or the TAAS agreement to simultaneously defend against Johnson Controls’ allegations and pursue its own claims.