MAYFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Progressive Casualty Insurance Company plans to consolidate its corporate headquarters by closing one of its two campuses in the village.

The insurance company, founded more than 80 years ago in Cleveland, will move operations from its main Wilson Mills Road address to its second campus along North Commons Boulevard, a company spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

More employees are now choosing to work from home instead of in the office, according to the statement.

“Since re-opening our offices in January of 2022, our data shows there simply aren’t enough people using the spaces to justify keeping all of them open, particularly when we have other state-of-the-art campuses nearby,” reads the statement. “Feedback from our employees coming into the office shows that they want to be near others who are also working in the office. Consolidating our spaces will allow our people to better connect with their fellow employees and generate a more energetic and collaborative atmosphere.”

The company moved from downtown Cleveland to the village in 1974, according to its website.

Progressive is also consolidating office space in Carmel, Indiana; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Riverview, Florida; and St. Petersburgh, Florida, according to the statement.