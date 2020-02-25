Progressive hiring thousands of workers including in Northeast Ohio

MAYFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Progressive Insurance on Tuesday announced plans to hire more than 8,000 people nationwide this year.

According to a press release, 1,500 of those new jobs will be in Cleveland.

Available positions include customer sales, service, multi-product sales, claims representatives, marketing, legal, IT, and business analysis.

Progressive offers flexible work arrangements including working from home, compressed work weeks, performance bonuses, fitness centers at some locations, and four weeks of paid leave for parents.

The press release states there are nearly 400 work-from-home positions available in some locations for inbound sales jobs.

Below, is a breakdown of positions across the country expected to be filled throughout the year:

· Austin, TX – 900 (customer sales, service, claims representatives, bilingual Spanish sales and customer service)

· Cleveland, OH – 1,500 (customer sales, service, multi-product sales, claims representatives, marketing, legal, IT, business analysis and more)

· Colorado Springs, CO – 500 (customer sales, service, IT)

· Phoenix, AZ – 180 (customer sales, service, bilingual Spanish customer sales and service and claims representatives)

· Sacramento, CA – 80 (customer service, bilingual Spanish customer sales and service)

· Tampa, FL – 1,000 (customer sales, service, multi-product sales, claims representatives, bilingual Spanish sales and customer service)

· St. Petersburg, FL/ Nashville, TN – 270 (property claims, property customer service, IT)

