Progressive hiring thousands including in Cleveland area

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Progressive Insurance announced it plans to hire over 6,000 new employees across the nation and some of the openings are in the Cleveland area.

Some of those roles are for the company’s call centers, claims, technology, legal and analysis business areas. Progressive said, due to changes brought on by COVID, many of the available jobs are either hybrid or fully remote.

Progressive provided the following breakdown of available positions:

The 3,000 Call Center positions across the country include customer service representatives, inbound sales representatives, Spanish bilingual call center representatives, claims customer service representatives, and sales specialists

The 2,900 claims positions include claims adjuster trainees, auto damage claims adjusters, bodily injury claims adjusters, property claims adjusters, catastrophe adjusters, medical claims representative trainees, and centralized claims adjusters. Positions include field roles, hybrid work from home/office options, and fully remote roles.

There will be over 300 jobs available within the technology team. Those positions include developers, data engineers, IT analysts, systems engineers and more.

The legal group plans to fill 150 more jobs with our House Counsel team, which includes attorneys and legal support staff.

Hiring also includes approximately 60 jobs in data and analytics, which includes data scientists, data analysts, BI developers, pricing analysts, product analysts, marketing analysts and more (including leadership opportunities). Additionally, openings in corporate business areas such as HR, Marketing, and Product Management are available.

The company said new hires are eligible to take part in its annual bonus plan. Progressive notes it also offers four weeks of paid parental leave for moms and dads; that includes same-sex partners, adoptive parents and foster parents.

Check out more on the openings, right here.