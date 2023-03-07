ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – Prom is a special high school memory that will last a lifetime, but some families struggle to pay for everything that’s needed.

That’s why one Rootstown church group is working to provide everything a student will need for free.

“We do this program to help families that cannot afford to go to prom,” Vickie Smith, coordinator of Do Something Ministries said.

Smith said Prom on Us is in its fifth year providing dresses, shoes, jewelry and suits for young men and women for prom. She said they have provided more than 1,000 dresses and suits for students.

“Every girl dreams about going to prom and having a beautiful dress and hairstyle,” Smith said.

There are more than 400 prom dresses ranging from size zero to size 28.

They also are raffling off many other items that will help give kids a memorable prom experience.

"We have restaurant gift cards, we have hair-do gift cards," Smith said. "We have corsages and boutonnieres. Anything that they would need to do to get ready for prom, we try to make it as accessible as possible to them."

Rootstown High School students Porter Smith (left) and twins Alexandria and Addison Biggin model some of the prom dresses that will be available at the Prom on Us giveaway on March 11. (WJW photo)

Prom on Us will also have a cosmetology class provide free hair, makeup and nail trials for students that want to look their best.

The program is fully donation driven, and students from across Northeast Ohio are allowed to receive items.

“I think it’s expensive for everybody anymore,” Smith said. “We’re not inclusive for who comes, we want everybody to come and look through everything and if they see something that they love we want them to take it home with them and have a good time at prom.”

The big giveaway is Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the New Center at NEOMED, 4211 ST RT 4 in Rootstown. If you have questions, please contact Vickie Smith at 330-577-6210.