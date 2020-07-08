Procession for North Royalton postal carrier who died of cancer just after his retirement

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WJW) – The North Royalton Post Office and North Royalton Police Department will be honoring city carrier Matthew Nawal Wednesday morning.

Nawal retired from the North Royalton Post Office last month, according to the U.S. Postal Service.











North Royalton USPS procession

USPS tells FOX 8 Matthew died of cancer after he retired.

Postal truck and police will have a procession in front of Matthew’s home Wednesday.

His coworkers and friends are unable to attend the funeral, according to USPS, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8