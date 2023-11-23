NEW YORK (WJW) – Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday.

A video from Jenn Ryan shows protestors blocking the parade route and an upcoming float near West 55th Street.

Some of the protestors are seen wearing white t-shirts, and others are seen wearing shirts with the words “Free Palestine.”

Palestinian flags were also left on the ground as police led the protestors away from the scene.

According to multiple reports and videos on social media, the protest was one of several incidents on the parade route. Local media reported that around 30 protesters stopped the parade on West 45th Street.