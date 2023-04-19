CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Pro Football Hall of Famer Dave Wilcox has passed away at the age of 80.

The news was confirmed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Wilcox was actually drafted by two teams – the San Francisco 49ers and the Houston Oilers in 1946. The Oilers selected him in the 6th round of the AFL Draft and the 49ers picked him 29th overall in the NFL Draft two days later.

Ultimately, Wilcox, also known as “The Intimidator,” became a legendary outside linebacker during the 11 seasons he played for the 49ers.

10 Sep 2000: Ronnie Lott of the Ex-San Francisco 49ers talks to the crowd with Dave Wilcox and Joe Montana during the game against the Carolina Panthers at 3Com Park in San Francisco, California. The Panthers defeated the 49ers 38-22.Mandatory Credit: Tom Hauck /Allsport

CANTON, UNITED STATES: Pro Football Hall of fame enshrinees pose with their busts in front of the Pro Footbal Hall of Fame 29 July 2000 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH. From left are: Joe Montana, Howie Long, Dan Rooney, Ronnie Lott, and Dave Wilcox. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/David MAXWELL (Photo credit should read DAVID MAXWELL/AFP via Getty Images)

CANTON, UNITED STATES: Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinee Dave Wilcox (L) poses with his presenter Mike Giddings (R) after being inducted into the Hall of Fame 29 July 2000 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/David MAXWELL (Photo credit should read DAVID MAXWELL/AFP via Getty Images)

He was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

Despite his aggressive style of play, Wilcox was a kind and humble man, Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said.

He is survived by his wife, Merle, and their family.

The flag at the Hall of Fame will be flown at half-staff in his honor.