CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Pro Football Hall of Famer Dave Wilcox has passed away at the age of 80.
The news was confirmed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
Wilcox was actually drafted by two teams – the San Francisco 49ers and the Houston Oilers in 1946. The Oilers selected him in the 6th round of the AFL Draft and the 49ers picked him 29th overall in the NFL Draft two days later.
Ultimately, Wilcox, also known as “The Intimidator,” became a legendary outside linebacker during the 11 seasons he played for the 49ers.
He was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.
Despite his aggressive style of play, Wilcox was a kind and humble man, Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said.
He is survived by his wife, Merle, and their family.
The flag at the Hall of Fame will be flown at half-staff in his honor.