Pro Football Hall of Famer Curley Culp passes away at 75

ST PAUL, MN – FEBRUARY 03: Former NFL player Curley Culp attends The 27th Annual Party With A Purpose on February 3, 2018 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Taste Of The NFL)

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Pro Football Hall of Fame is honoring the life of Hall of Famer Curley Culp. He he died at the age of 75.

Enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 2013, Culp played 14 seasons of professional football with the Kansas City Chiefs (1968-1974), the Houston Oilers (1974-1980) and the Detroit Lions (1980-81).

In his second pro season, he helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl IV over the Minnesota Vikings.

He was named to one AFL All-Star Game and five Pro Bowls during his career. Culp also was picked as a first-team All-Pro in 1975 and a second-team selection in 1971, 1977, 1978 and 1979. He was selected first- or second-team All-AFC five times.

Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement:

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Curley Culp. He was a wonderful man of great integrity who respected the game of football and how it applied to everyday life. Curley’s humility and grace were always apparent. He loved the Hall of Fame – always proudly wearing his Gold Jacket as he visited Canton many times following his election in 2013. Our thoughts and prayers are with Curley’s wife, Collette, and their entire family during this difficult time. The Hall of Fame will forever guard his legacy. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Curley’s memory.”