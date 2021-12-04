Pro Football Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey dies at 77

Former Atlanta Falcons player Claude B. Humphrey is honored by the Falcons as he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at halftime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey died Saturday night at the age of 77.

Humphrey played 13 seasons of professional football with the Atlanta Falcons (1968-1978) and the Philadelphia Eagles (1979-1981).

Humphrey is credited with 130 career sacks. He led his team in sacks nine of the 13 seasons he played for the Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.

Humphrey earned first-team All-Pro honors five times and was selected to play in six Pro Bowls.

Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement:

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Claude Humphrey. Known as a hard worker and a reliable teammate, Humphrey was always willing to help the team out wherever needed and knew success was achieved collectively. His humble spirit guided him on and off the field. Our thoughts and prayers are with Claude’s family during this difficult time. The Hall of Fame will forever guard his legacy. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Claude’s memory.”

Humphrey was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 2014.