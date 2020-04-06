Former Browns player, Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell passes away at 84

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell passed away on Sunday at 84 years old.

Mitchell was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 1983. He spent 11 seasons in the NFL playing as a halfback for the Cleveland Browns (1958-1961) and as a flanker for the Washington Redskins (1962-1968).

He was named All-NFL three times and played in four Pro Bowls.

The Hall of Fame flag on the museum’s campus will be flown at half-staff in Mitchell’s memory.

Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker issued the following statement:

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Bobby Mitchell. The Game lost a true legend today. Bobby was an incredible player, a talented executive and a real gentleman to everyone with whom he worked or competed against. His wife Gwen and their entire family remain in our thoughts and prayers. The Hall of Fame will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration to future generations.”

