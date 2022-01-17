Pro Football Hall of Fame closes due to winter weather

The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame will be closed Monday due to winter weather.

Because of heavy snowfall making roads dangerous around Northeast Ohio, the Hall of Fame didn’t want to take any chances.

“The safety and welfare of our guests and our staff and volunteers must always come first,” said Hall of Fame President Jim Porter.

The Hall is expected to reopen under normal hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Many businesses that were expecting to be open for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day had to close their doors due to dangerous driving conditions.

Snow is supposed to taper off around 10 a.m. with lake effect later Monday.

Check weather updates here