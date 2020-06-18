Pro Football Hall of Fame cautiously optimistic about Hall of Fame game happening in August

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Pro Football Hall of Fame is cautiously optimistic that the Hall of Fame game and ceremony will take place in Canton on August 5.



“It is still over a month away. Literally the entire state was shut down 50 days ago. What might we look like 50 days from now?” said Rich Desrosiers, vice president of communication.



Desrosiers says the Hall is moving forward with several contingency plans in place in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.



This all comes after Governor Dewine expressed doubts that the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys will be played with fans in attendance.

“We have planned for those types of scenarios. What might we be allowed to accommodate? What would the stands look like? How many people could we let through the door for the game itself?” said Desrosiers.



Other events during enshrinement week have already been canceled.



However, the game, enshrinement, and concert for legends are still being planned for their scheduled dates with precautions in place.



“We have to also take into consideration who is coming,” said Desrosiers.



A final decision on whether to continue or to postpone will be made in the next few weeks.



It’s also contigent on any future restrictions by the state and any future decisions by the league.

“As badly as we want to see this happen, we have to put the health and safety of the fans first, along with the Hall of Famers who come back into town, the staff, the volunteers in the city. That’s first,” said Desrosiers



And if the game is played, it will most likely be a preview of what fans can expect once the NFL season starts.



“And that’s been some of the correspondence between the Hall of Fame and the NFL. They’ve asked those questions, what would it look like? What precautions would you put in place?” said Desrosiers.



