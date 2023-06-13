[Editor’s Note: In the exclusive interview above, FOX 8 sat down with Joe Thomas to talk about his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and what that means to him.]

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – How would you like to meet some of the NFL‘s greatest players of all time and receive their autographs? You can, but the opportunity will set you back $500.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced tickets to the Class of 2023 Autograph Session will go on sale Thursday, June 15.

The exclusive event will take place Thursday, August 3, and will include autograph opportunities from some of the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame; cornerback/safety Rondé Barber, defensive end/defensive tackle Joe Klecko, offensive tackle Joe Thomas, linebacker Zach Thomas and linebacker/defensive end DeMarcus Ware.

Tickets for the Class of 2023 Autograph Session can be purchased, here.

Enshrinement Week this year includes the Hall of Fame Game between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets. Kick-off is at 8 p.m. on August 3.

Enshrinement will take place Saturday, August 5 at noon.

More details on Enshrinement Week and a list of events and ticket information can be found, here.